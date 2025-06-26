Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $717,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 287,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 27.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 692.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.