Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $732,000 Investment in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNH. Baird R W cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

