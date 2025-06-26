Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $114,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRP

Millrose Properties Stock Down 2.7%

MRP stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%.

Millrose Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.