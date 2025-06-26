Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 340 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FOX were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after buying an additional 511,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in FOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,043,000 after buying an additional 219,016 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

