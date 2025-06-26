Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 671 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bunge Global were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in Bunge Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Bunge Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bunge Global Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NYSE BG opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92.
Bunge Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.
Bunge Global Company Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
