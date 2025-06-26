Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $247,000 Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Lineage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 602,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 57,302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage by 3,141.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,070,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,723,000 after acquiring an additional 605,670 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Lineage by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 10,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. This represents a 45.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. The trade was a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LINE shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Lineage Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.66. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is -65.53%.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

