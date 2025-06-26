Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 49,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $75.92 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

