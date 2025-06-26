Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

