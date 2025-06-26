Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,752 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.