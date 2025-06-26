Lantz Financial LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 64,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.85. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

