Legacy Solutions LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.85. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

