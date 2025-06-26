Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Stock Position Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 152.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.