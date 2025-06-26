Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Life Time Group by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Dnca Finance grew its stake in Life Time Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $2,359,272.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of LTH opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.75. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

