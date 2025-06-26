LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.07. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on LightInTheBox in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

