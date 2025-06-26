Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of 5,482.87 and traded as high as 6,820.00. Lion Finance Group shares last traded at 6,815.00, with a volume of 115,493 shares trading hands.

Lion Finance Group Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $303.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6,393.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5,482.87.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported 329.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lion Finance Group

Lion Finance Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Karine Hirn acquired 1,400 shares of Lion Finance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6,810.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,534,000.00. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

Featured Stories

