Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of 5,482.87 and traded as high as 6,820.00. Lion Finance Group shares last traded at 6,815.00, with a volume of 115,493 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $303.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6,393.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5,482.87.
Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported 329.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.
