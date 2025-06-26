Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.67. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.