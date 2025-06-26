Littelfuse (LFUS) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Littelfuse to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Littelfuse pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Littelfuse has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Littelfuse lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Littelfuse and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Littelfuse $2.21 billion $100.19 million 52.25 Littelfuse Competitors $2.49 billion $167.51 million 33.39

Volatility & Risk

Littelfuse’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Littelfuse. Littelfuse is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Littelfuse has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littelfuse’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Littelfuse and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littelfuse 4.89% 9.00% 5.65% Littelfuse Competitors 3.57% -15.55% 1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Littelfuse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Littelfuse and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littelfuse 0 4 2 0 2.33 Littelfuse Competitors 82 1246 1568 107 2.57

Littelfuse presently has a consensus price target of $252.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies have a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Littelfuse’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Littelfuse is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Littelfuse rivals beat Littelfuse on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

