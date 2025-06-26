LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,678,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 1.9%

LKQ opened at $36.94 on Thursday. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.