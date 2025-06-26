Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,067,000 after purchasing an additional 77,386 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $92.42.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

