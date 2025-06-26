LVZ Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average is $252.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

