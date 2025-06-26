Mainsail Financial Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

