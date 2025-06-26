Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as low as $8.92. Mannatech shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 6,404 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

