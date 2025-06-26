MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,200,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $223.16 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

