Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 11,690.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 911,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after purchasing an additional 903,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,157,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,678,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after buying an additional 360,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Masco Stock Down 0.9%

MAS opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.