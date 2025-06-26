Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 305,204 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 305,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,127,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,796,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,831.20. This trade represents a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 188,930 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $3,157,020.30.

On Friday, June 20th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 372,488 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $6,384,444.32.

On Thursday, May 8th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 91,999 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $954,029.63.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $251,509.50.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 2.01. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

