Matthew M. Cain Sells 63,600 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 63,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $1,542,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,114.75. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Couchbase Stock Down 1.2%

BASE opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W cut shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $5,650,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Couchbase by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

