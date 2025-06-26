Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total transaction of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $21,647,150.58. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $492.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $494.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.