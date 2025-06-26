Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 24th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, Oklo, Upstart, American Airlines Group, Marathon Digital, and Oscar Health are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap companies, often offering a balance of growth potential and relative stability. Investors may choose mid-caps to capture higher upside than large caps while bearing less volatility than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 192,031,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,656,355. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. 52,451,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,291,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,356,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,035,704. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Upstart stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,115,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. Upstart has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,725,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,631,640. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,211,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,064,989. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,968,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

See Also