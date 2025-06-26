Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 78 shares trading hands.

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX (0.37) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile Tornado Group had a negative net margin of 51.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

