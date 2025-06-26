Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $163,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,469 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Moderna by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.