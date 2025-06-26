Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

