Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $3.64. Natuzzi shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natuzzi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

