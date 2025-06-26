Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $22.63. Neonode shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 300,987 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Neonode alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEON

Neonode Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 217.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neonode Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Neonode by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neonode by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.