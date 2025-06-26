Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 591,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,853,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after purchasing an additional 234,671 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NBXG opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

