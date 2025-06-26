New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

New America High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.23 and traded as low as $8.20. New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares changing hands.

New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Institutional Trading of New America High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 80,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,462 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New America High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

