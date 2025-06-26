NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.62. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

