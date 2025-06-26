Noble Wealth Management PBC Acquires 2,145 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,956,982.60. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,461,641.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

