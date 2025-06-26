Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NUE opened at $128.27 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.