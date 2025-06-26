NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $2,884,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,956,982.60. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $154.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.