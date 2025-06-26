NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

