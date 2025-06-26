Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,816,000 after buying an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,085,000 after buying an additional 491,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

