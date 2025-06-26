Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Prologis by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

