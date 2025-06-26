Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 726.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

