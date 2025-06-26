Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,731 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $165,512.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,483.32. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.