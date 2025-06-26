Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,386 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $298.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.03. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

