Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,464 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,655,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 180,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 74,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PHG opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.