Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,304 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

