Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,811 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 618.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $785.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $806.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 189.63, a P/E/G ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

