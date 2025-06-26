Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.30, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.