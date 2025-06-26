Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Timken worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timken by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $90.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

